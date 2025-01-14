NIS intercepts 10 suspected victims of human trafficking in Jigawa

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Jigawa Command, has rescued 10 suspected victims of human trafficking in the state.

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The NIS Comptroller, Mr Tahir Musa, who disclosed this during a news briefing in Dutse on Tuesday, said that the victims were intercepted on Sunday at Tsamiyar Kwance area, Babura Local Government Area of the state.

Musa said that the command’s Operation Salama team intercepted the victims at 1:00p.m., on their way to Niger Republic enroute Europe.

He explained that the victims, aged between 21 and 30, comprised of two males and eight females.

The comptroller added that six of the victims are from Ogun, two from Ondo State, one from Oyo State and another from Imo.

“Upon their interception at Tsamiyar Kwance and subsequent profiling and interrogation, they confessed to us that they were moved from different locations to Kano state, then to Babura on their way to Niger Republic en route Tripoli in Libya,” the comptroller said.

He said that the suspected victims were from Libya to cross the Mediterranean Sea to Europe.

Musa advised parents to guide their children in order to avoid them being deceived by those who make deceitful promises of better life abroad.

According to him, the NIS Comptroller-General, Mrs Kemi Nandap, has through her pragmatic leadership and with support from Jigawa government, mandated the command to eliminate or bring to the nearest minimum, the act of irregular migration in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the victims were later handed over to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for further actions. (NAN)