NIS intensifies surveillance on influx of illegal immigrants

By Auwalu Birnin Kudu

The Adamawa command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it will intensify surveillance and patrol across border communities to guard against the influx of immigrants into Nigeria.

Mohammed Alhaji-Falali, the Controller of the Command, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Tuesday.

He said the measure was aimed at safeguading the nation against infiltration of illegal immigrants, preparatory to the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

He said the command would ensure that only eligible citizens were allowed to cast their votes.

“We have since deployed additional personnel to the Nigerian border with the Republic of Cameroon for effective control,” he said.

According to him, the service has been mandated to embark on proper secrutiny of entry documents of those coming into Nigeria with a view to verifying their legality or otherwise.

Falali explained that all command controllers had been directed to maintain vigillance and man the international boundaries to ensure that only bonafide Nigerians were enumurated during the April 2023 housing and population census.

He emphasised that the command would continue to work assidiously and round the clock to ensure maximum security on the international boundaries and the existing adjacent communities. (NAN)

