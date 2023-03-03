NIS inaugurates beach volleyball court in Imo 

By Victor Nwachukwu

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Imo Command, has inaugurated a beach volleyball court for use by its officers and men in the state.

The Controller of NIS in Imo, Mrs Nkechi Ezugwu, while inaugurating the project in Owerri on Friday, said that there are plans to also construct more sports facilities in the command.

Ezugwu thanked the Federal Comptroller of Works in Imo, Mr Dania Dennis for approving the site for the construction of the facility.

The controller who is also the Vice President of the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVF) promised to ensure its maintenance.

She urged officers of the command to make good use of the facility so as to keep fit for optimal performance.

” It is often said that all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy. It is against this backdrop that we decided to establish a standard court for officers and men.

“It is a known fact that sports has in no small measure taken people to places of prominence and affluence around the globe,“ she said.

In a remark, the President of NVF, Mr Musa Nimrod, urged the officers and men to utilise the court to keep fit for more effective performance of their duties.

He thanked the state government for its continued commitment to sports development in the state.

Nimrod pledged the federation’s readiness to partner the state for the development of volleyball.

Also speaking, the Chairperson, Association of Heads of Federal Establishments in Imo, Mrs Chisara Egwim-Chima, thanked Ezugwu for the initiative.

She urged members of staff of federal establishments using the secretariat to take advantage of the provision.

“Our jobs are majorly inactive and that is why we need regular exercise. With the provision of this Court, we can now keep fit and maximise our potentials “, she said.

Highlights of the event were the presentation of three balls and other volleyball equipment to Ezugwu by Nimrod, and novelty a match by Heartland beach volleyball team of Owerri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo who was represented by his Chief of Protocol, Mr Bright Nwelue.

Others are the Imo Commissioner for Sports, Mr Emeka Okonkwo, represented by Mr Chinedu Umeh as well as Heads of military and paramilitary agencies in the state.(NAN)