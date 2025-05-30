NIS hands over suspect wanted in Enugu to police in Lagos

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Lagos Command, has handed over a suspected ritualist and kidnapper to the Police in Lagos.

The suspect had been declared wanted by the Police

By Deborah Akpede

The suspect had been declared wanted by the Police in Enugu in connection with alleged kidnapping and ritual killing.

The Comptroller of Immigration, Lagos Command, Mr David Adebambo, handed over the suspect to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Mr Olohundare Jimoh, on Friday in Ikeja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suspect fled from Enugu and took a night bus which arrived Mile 2, Lagos, around 10.00 a.m.

He, however, was apprehended at Gbaji security checkpoint on the Badagry-Seme expressway by men of NIS while attempting to flee the country.

The Comptroller General, NIS, Mrs Kemi Nandap, confirmed the arrest of the suspect in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the service (SPRO), Mr Akinsola Akinlabi, on Thursday, in Abuja.

The NIS Comptroller General said that the suspect had been declared wanted by the Enugu State Police Command.

She said that the suspect, a known traditionalist, was allegedly involved in the abduction of a 13-year-old girl on Tuesday, May 27.

According to her, the girl was kidnapped by three men while walking to farm with her father.

“She was later rescued by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force from a shrine allegedly linked to the suspect.

“The incident was first reported by a national daily on Wednesday, May 28.

“Acting on credible intelligence, officers of the NIS Lagos State Border Patrol Command apprehended the suspect at the Gbaji checkpoint on the Badagry-Seme Road while attempting to flee the country on a motorcycle.

“The suspect was found in possession of a National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) enrolment slip, which confirmed his identity.

“During preliminary questioning, he reportedly confessed to the crimes,” she said.

The Enugu State Police Command, on Wednesday, also confirmed the arrest of three other suspects, aged

33, 36 and 38, connected to the abduction.

The police in Enugu also discovered two decomposing bodies buried in a pit sealed with concrete in the premises of the fleeing native doctor. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)