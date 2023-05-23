NIS hails contributions of JIFORM, NGC to irregular migration campaign

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has hailed the contributions of Nigerian-German Centre for Jobs, Migration and Reintegration (NGC) and Journalists International Forum For Migration (JIFORM) to the campaign against irregular migration and human trafficking.

The commendation was made by NIS Comptroller General, Isa Jere in a message to a two-day workshop on evidence based reporting and better understanding of migration management,

on Tuesday in Abuja.

Represented by ACG Ngozi Odikpo, Jere charged journalists to use their professional skills to inform the public on the ills of irregular migration, also properly investigate reported cases.

“You can in turn proffer workable solutions to this scourge and other problems which can facilitate regular migration.

“I have taken note of your contributions in migration management since 2019 especially in capacity building for Journalists.

“Also noted is your information on the fourth edition of the JIFORM Global summit which is scheduled to take place from October 2 to October 14, 2023 in Toronto, Canada,” he said.

Jere encouraged the JIFORM to work with local and international organisations whose primary mandates were to promote safe and regular migration.

These, he said, include International Organization for Migration, FIIAPP, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and International Center for Migration Policy Development.

Speaking, a former Comptroller General NIS, Muhammed Babandede said it was pertinent that the media enlightened the populace about the dangers of irregular migration.

Babandede said an example of using entertainment to sensitise the public about the negative impact of these vices, was the production of a Television series titled “the Missing Steps”,

He said the feat was a collaborative effort between IOM Nigeria and the Swiss Federation.

“However, a lot still needs to be done, because a large portion of the population is still ignorant of the dangers and menaces of these vices.

“This is where the media needs to have a robust strategy for effective enlightenment as well as dissemination of information on the perpetrators,” Babandede said.

Also, Tolulope Olaiya who represented the Team Leader of the NGC, said the agency would continue to support JIFORM in capacity building for journalists.

Olaiya, the Abuja coordinator of the NGC said the organisation appreciated the central role the media played in shaping public awareness about the issue of migration.

According to her, words carry more significance beyond the pages they are printed on.

“They could have devastating effects on victims of human trafficking, for example; they could also open the public’s eyes to false hopes that are peddled by bad actors.

“There is no doubt that this two-day workshop aimed at enhancing the capacity of journalists on evidence based reporting and a better understanding of migration management, will contribute to broadening the knowledge of journalists on migration issues.

“This will also help to present migration reportage that positively influences and impacts migration policies and implementation in the country,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme, Migration for Development (PME) is implemented by German Development Cooperation in partnership with Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Between December 2017 and December 2022, the programme has provided over 282, 000 individual support measures to irregular migration returnees and local population, and provided almost 60,000 individual consultations.

It has placed over 30,000 persons in employment, provided over 42,000 business start-ups, over 133,000 qualifications and provided psychosocial support services to more than 1,600.(NAN)