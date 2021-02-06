NIS graduates 446 senior officers

The  Nigeria  Immigration  Service  (NIS)  has graduated  446 officers from the  Immigration  Training  School, Kano.

The spokesperson of the service, Mr Sunday James, said in a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday in Abuja that the officers went through the 45th Superintendent Basic Course.

He said the Minister of Interior, Rauf  Aregbesola,  while congratulating the graduands,  urged them to remain guided by  the training they had received and the agency’s rules of engagement, in their official conducts.

 

 

 

 

 

 

According to him, the minister further assures them that the ministry will continue to ensure that genuine needs of all the  Services under its purview, are attended to for enhanced service delivery.

He said the  Comptroller-General of the NIS, Mr  Muhammad Babandede, in his remark, reminded the graduating officers of coming into an  IT-Driven  Service that placed high premium on digitization, systems automation and professionalism.

According to him, Babandede states that the foundation of the  Technology  Building located at the service headquarters in Abuja was laid in December 2018, adding that the “building is standing and awaiting commissioning.

 

 

 

 

 

“With the completion of the building,  every activity and operation in  NIS  will be fully automated.

”Therefore,  you need to reinvent yourselves and upgrade your skills to be relevant in the NIS of today”.(NAN)

