NIS graduates 430 officers

The Comptroller General of Immigration Service (CGI), Muhammad Babandede MFR, has charged newly commissioned Officers of the Service to quickly embrace high Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Skills Sets if they are to remain relevant in the unfolding realities in the Service.

CGI Babandede gave the charge during the Passing out Parade of Four Hundred and Thirty (430) Officers of the 46th Superintendent Basic Course at the premier Immigration Training School, Kano. He noted that with the launching of the paperless regime in all official communication activities, it will be difficult for any Officer who is not ICT-compliant to fit into the NIS system of today. “The Service now operates paperless regime. All my management staff and I do no longer attend to physical files but work from anywhere and at anytime electronically, following the recent launch of the Electronic Records Management (ERM) System for the Service. We shall cascade it down to all Personnel”, he quipped.

The CGI who was the Parade Reviewing Officer maintained that management has continued to demonstrate huge commitment to human capacity development efforts to ensuring that the Service produces a professional workforce that would be sufficiently capable to confront emerging challenges in Border Security and Migration Management matters. He stressed that the quality and frequency of training and retraining efforts in the Service since his assumption of Office has remained unprecedented in the history of the Service. He thanked the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and indeed the Federal Government for the continuous support accorded the Service in its operations and manpower development activities.

Speaking earlier, the Commandant of the School, Comptroller AR Sabo, had stated that the cadets were taken through modern Border Security and Migration Management trainings including physical drills to make them fit for the tasks ahead. He stressed that members of the directing staff of the School demonstrated uncommon commitment during the Course and thanked the CGI for the opportunity. He however, requested for upgrade of hostel facility for the directing staff for enhanced productivity.

Participants of the 46th Superintendent Basic Course are serving Personnel in the Service who by reason of promotion, upgrading and or conversion have risen to the Superintendent cadre and must attend the refresher Course before they can be commissioned into the Officers’ Cadre of the Service. This set is the third of such Courses so far held since 2018.

Important personalities at the event include House of Representatives Leader, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa who represented the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Sarkin Rano represented by Amb. Ilyasu Dalatun Rano, Brigade Commander, 3 Infantry Brig. Gen. Nicodemus, very senior functionaries of the Kano State government as well as other security and military agencies in the State.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...