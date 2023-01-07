NIS gets N500m grant from ASR Africa

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has received a N500 million grant from Abdul Samad Rabiu Initiative for Africa (ASR Africa) to enhance it’s operation.

The ASR Africa Security Sector Support Grant was in recognition of the many successes recorded by NIS locally and at international level.

This is contained in a statement by the NIS spokesman, Tony Akuneme on Friday in Abuja.

Akuneme said that the NIS Comptroller General, Isah Jere received the award letter from Mr Ubon Udoh, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, ASR Africa.

Jere commended the group for the initiative and recognizing the modest strides of the service.

He reiterated NIS’ commitment to Nigeria and global security while assuring the delegation of ASR Africa that the grant would be effectively utilized.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ASR Africa Security Sector Support Grant is an initiative to promote sustainably impactful interventions in security and social development in Africa.

The grant is part of efforts of the Chairman of BUA Group to give back to the African continent and make lasting impact in peace and security, to uplift and restore lives of Africans.

The NIS was in 2022 recognised seven times consecutively for excellent service delivery and migration management by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council. (NAN