NIS, firm collaborate on efficient service delivery

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and a service firm, Newworks Nigeria Limited, habe agreed to work together to deliver best services to Nigerians and Non-Nigerians.

The Spokesman, NIS, Mr Sunday James, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

James said that the chairman of the firm,Mr Mahmood Ahmadu, had paid a courtesy visit to discuss how the two organisations would deliver effective service to Nigerians.

This he said, was in line with the existing partnership between the two bodies in facilitating payments for passport and visas.

Ahmadu commended the Comptroller General, NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede, for the giant strides and efforts put in place to ensure Nigeria issues Biometric Visa.

Ahamadu noted that the service’s effort was in line with International best practices citing the improved technology as the basis for the global rating of Nigerian Visa as the Number 3 in the world in security and other features.

Responding, The Comptroller General, NIS, Babandede thanked the management of Newworks Nigeria Limited for being support.

He commended the management for technologically advancing the services rendered by NIS in Visa issuance and payment platform for Visa and Passport.

This he said, if improved upon would further bring ease to doing businesses by Nigerians applying for the Passport and Foreigners applying for Visa to Nigeria.

NAN reports that the firm is a service providers that collect payment through their platforms for visa and passport application payments for NIS. (NAN)