NIS elevates spokesperson, 4,851 others to various ranks

Comptroller General, Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) Caroline Adepoju, has announced the promotion of the Service Public Relations Officer, (SPRO) Adedotun Aridegbe, to the rank of Comptroller of Immigration.

Adepoju, who said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, added that the service also promoted 4,851 other personnel who participated in the 2023 promotion exercise.

She said that the promotion details were conveyed through a letter from the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board, vide CDCFIB/S.33/VOLIV/75 and dated August, 4.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Comptroller General had decorated 69 newly-promoted Assistant Comptrollers General and Comptroller Of Immigration on Tuesday.

She gave the breakdown of the promotion as 18 Comptrollers of Immigration got promoted to the rank of Assistant Comptrollers-General of Immigration.

“51 Deputy Comptrollers were promoted to the rank of Comptrollers of Immigration; 43 Assistant Comptrollers of Immigration were also moved to the rank of Deputy Comptrollers of Immigration.

Also, “520 Chief Superintendents of Immigration were elevated to the rank of Assistant Comptroller of Immigration; 634 Superintendents of Immigration got the rank of Chief Superintendents of Immigration.

Furthermore, “426 Deputy Superintendents of Immigration got promoted to the rank of Superintendents of Immigration; another 1,366 Assistant Superintendents (I) are now Deputy Superintendents.

He added that “804 Assistant Superintendents of Immigration got promoted as Assistant Superintendents of Immigration (I) while 990 Inspectors of Immigration became Assistant Superintendents of Immigration (II)”.

The NIS boss expressed gratitude to the Minister of Interior, and the Board Chairman, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for his unwavering commitment to staff motivation.

Adepoju charged the newly promoted officers to validate their advancements through heightened dedication and unwavering loyalty to authorities.

She assured the government that the Immigration Service, under her leadership, would continue to contribute significantly to the peace and progress of the country.

Among the officers decorated with new ranks were Sunday James, the former Service Public Relations Officer, and George Didel, a former Provost Marshal of the NIS, who were both elevated to the position of Assistant Comptrollers General of Immigration.(NAN

By Ibironke Ariyo

