NIS distributes uniforms, food items to boost officers’ morale

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Katsina Command, has distributed uniforms and food items to boost the morale of its officers for effective service delivery.

By Zubairu Idris

Speaking at the distribution ceremony in Katsina on Wednesday, Mr Mohammed Mahmoud-Adamu, the Command’s Comptroller, said the uniforms were donated by the Comptroller-General of Immigration (CGI), Mrs Kemi Nandap to junior cadre officers free-of-charge.

Mahmoud-Adamu said that the command engaged the services of expert tailors who took the measurements of officers and produced the uniforms.

“We engaged the services of expert tailors who sew the uniforms according to the sizes of our personnel. As you can see, our officers appeared very smart, and in uniformity, you know that uniformity is part of discipline.

“They are all happy, and we commend the CGI for providing the uniforms to the officers,” he said

He also said that the command had purchased food items for distribution to all officers in the command in order to boost their morale for effective service delivery.

Mahmoud-Adamu revealed that the items would go a long way in reducing the current economic hardship adding that it would also enable them observe the forthcoming Ramadan fasting with ease.

The comptroller therefore, urged the beneficiaries to reciprocate the gesture by dedicating themselves to service.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the food items included bags of rice, cartons of spaghetti and gallons of vegetable oil.

He also said that the command drilled and retrained its officers on parade, immigration act, manual, passport issuance and border patrol, especially those working in local government areas.

Mahmoud-Adamu added that the command had trained the officers on ICT and upgraded its clinic to boost healthcare services for the officers.

He added that the command distributed motorcycles to officers in the frontline local governments to enhance intelligence gathering on migrants living in the areas.

The comptroller also said that the command received reports on strangers lodging in hotels on daily basis.

“We find out where they come from and where they are going? What is their identity. Are they indigenes or foreigners, are they with valid travel document, and the purpose of their coming,” he said.

He applauded the harmonious working relationship with other sister security agencies, as well as traditional rulers in the state.

The comptroller noted with satisfaction that that earned him award of the best law enforcement officer in Katsina State from the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa in 2024, among other awards. (NAN)

