NIS dismisses 4 personnel, demotes 14

By Philomina Attah

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has dismissed four personnel and demoted 14 others for various offences.

A statement issued by the Spokesperson of the service, Mr Tony Akuneme on Tuesday in Abuja, said that those affected appeared before the Orderly Room Trial Committee of the Service.

According to him, four other personnel were discharged and acquitted, while two were redeployed to other locations.

He added that 11 personnel were issued warning letters, one was compulsorily retired, while 11 more are awaiting trial.

Akuneme explained that the action was taken to rid the service of bad eggs in furtherance of the Federal Government’s fight against corruption.

“The Controller General of Immigration is assuring the general public that there are no sacred cows in the NIS as all offenders shall be appropriately sanctioned.

“He is also urging members of public to be vigilant and support the service to deliver more on its mandate,” the spokesman added.

He urged the general public to always reach out to the NIS through +2348033074681, +2348021819988, Twitter: @nigimmigration and [email protected] (NAN)