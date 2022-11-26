NIS directs passport offices to work Saturdays

By Philomena Attah

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has directed passport offices across the country to work on Saturdays to clear backlog of passport applications.

This is contained in a statement made available by the Service’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Tony Akuneme, in Abuja on Saturday.

Akuneme said that the Comptroller-General, Mr Isa Jere, who gave the directive also approved the deployment of the Passport Controller in Ekiti to Jigawa, while the one in Ondo was moved to NIS Zonal office in Ibadan.

The NIS spokesman stated that going forward, the CG will hold passport officers accountable for any acts of indiscipline by officers under their watch.

He added that the directive was to enable the Service reduce the backlog ocassioned by the 2020 and 2021 prolonged lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The C-G has directed that Passport offices across the country with high volume of pending applications to work on Saturdays.

“The period for this exercise is expected to be every Saturday commrencing from Dec. 3, 2022 to Jan. 28, 2023 between the period of 10 am to 2 pm.

“This is to enhance our service delivery to out esteemed clients.

“The Saturday proceding the Christmas and New Year holidays are exempted, ” he said.

The spokesman said passport offices that fall within this category should contact him by Monday for further details.

Akuneme reiterated the resolve of the C-G to make passport services available and stress free to the traveling public, especially during the festive season. (NAN)