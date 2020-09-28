NIS deploys 2,000 special force in Northwest

Share the news













‎The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), on Monday says it will deploy 2,000 Special Force in the Northwest to restore peace and security in the region.‎

‎The Comptroller General, Mr Muhammad Babandede, stated this during the passing out parade of 320 First Batch of pioneer Special Force of the Service, at the NIS Training School in Kano.

Babandede said that the deployment was imperative to address security challenges and enhance peace building process in the region.

He noted that special operation in the Northwest was a definitive military initiative, to respond to the criminal activities like arson; kidnapping, armed banditry and cattle rustling prevalent in the area.

He said: “The level of insecurity in the Northwest zone have constituted a threat to national security.‎

“This training is to prepare our men on how to respond to security challenges in the Northwest, hence, we have trained, professionally equipped gallant and fit officers and men to secure and restore peace in the area.

“The Special Force which consists of 70 officers and 250 other ranks are going there as a component of Joint Task Force (JTF).

“Our target is to deploy 2,000 personnel and this is the First Batch of 320 Special Force that will patrol 700 kilometres stretching from Maigatari in Jigawa to Ilela in Sokoto State.”‎

Babandede added that the Service had trained over 2,400 officers and men on various courses from January to date, and tasked the personal to be discipline and respect human right laws in the discharge of their duties.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola for the support to the Service and ‎determination to secure lives and property in the country.

Also speaking, Aregbesola, restated the Federal Government’s commitment in securing lives and property of Nigerians as well as protect national territorial integrity.

Aregbesola noted that effective border security would curb human trafficking, arms smuggling, banditry and cattle rustling.

He enjoined the personnel of the service to enlighten ‎the border communities on security tips, while observing the rules of engagement, maintain discipline and display high sense of commitment in their operations.

Aregbesola called on the people to avail the Special Force with credible information to assist the personnel in the discharge of their constitutional mandate.

The minister further enjoined the personnel to observe COVID-19 protocols at homes and their duty posts. (NAN)

Related