NIS decorates 79 newly promoted officers in Adamawa

By Ibrahim Kado

The Adamawa Command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on Monday decorated 79 newly promoted officers to their next ranks in service.

Speaking during the ceremony in Yola, Mr Mohammed Falalu, Comptroller, NIS Adamawa Command, said the service had elevated no fewer than 4,526 personnel after their promotion examination nationwide.

He said that Adamawa command had recorded 79 promoted officers, which is the first time of having such high number.

“Among whom, some were promoted, some were converted and some were upgraded.

“The promotion details are contained in a letter from the board, dated Aug. 18, 2022,’’ he said.

Falalu congratulated the newly promoted officers and charged them to double their efforts in the discharge of their duties as “to whom much is given much is expected’’.

Mr Kashawa Bitrus, Chief Superintendent of Immigration (CSI), who spoke on behalf of the promoted officers, appreciated the Federal Government, Minister of Interior and Comptroller General for the elevation.

Bitrus assured that they would double their efforts to justify the confidence responsed on them. (NAN)

