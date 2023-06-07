NIS decorates 62 promoted officers in Adamawa

By Ibrahim Kado

The Controller, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in Adamawa, Ibrahim Maina, on Wednesday decorated 62 officers who benefited from recent promotions in the service.

Maina said in Yola that the officers were promoted due to their hard work, sacrifice and dedication in the discharge of their responsibilities.

The controller said that the service still require more from them to ensure effective service delivery.

“This promotion will not have been achieved without getting out of your comfort zones, therefore to whom much is given much is expected.

“So you should continue to put in your best for the service and the nation at large”, he said.

Maina advised those who were yet to be promoted to take it as an act of God as their time would come.

In his message, Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, congratulated the promoted officers and advised them to redouble efforts in the service of the nation.

Fintiri, represented by the Permanent Secretary Security, Usman Sule, also advised those who were yet to be promoted to be patient and continue to do more for the next exercise.

The governor assured that his administration would continue to support security agencies in the discharge of their duties to ensure a peaceful state.

Mr Bashir Kawu, a Deputy Controller who spoke on behalf of the promoted officers, pledged to justify the confidence reposed in them by working very hard.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that eight officers were promoted to the rank of Deputy Controller and five to Assistant Controller, among other ranks.(NAN)