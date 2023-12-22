NIS decorates 104 promoted officers in Adamawa

The Adamawa command of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) on Friday decorated 104 elevated personnel of the Service.

It also conducted Passing-out-Parade ceremony of 155 newly recruited personnel into the Service.

Speaking during the ceremony in Yola, Mohammed Azare, the Comptroller of the Service, said the recruited personnel had been exposed to the basic knowledge of immigration duties.

He said the training exercise was geared toward meeting the goals and objectives of the Service, especially manning and protecting the nation’s borders.

“Today we are witnessing the POP of 155 recruited personnel into the Service who have undergone three months induction course in the command.

“However, it is important for you to always remember that Nigeria Immigration Service has zero tolerance for indiscipline and unprofessional conduct,” he said.

The comptroller also congratulated the promoted officers and men, and charged them to show more dedication, discipline and professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

“I have the firm conviction that all of you, the promoted officers/men, seated here fit perfectly into your new ranks, and I am also confident that you will deploy your wealth of experiences toward uplifting and supporting the Service in the attainment of our mandate.

“Let me remind the promoted personnel that, to whom much is given, much is expected”.

Azare further appreciated the Comptroller General of the Service, Mrs Caroline Adepoju for making the induction course possible by providing all the necessary tools required.

In his remarks, Ya’uba Mohammed, Assistant Comptroller of the Service, who spoke on behalf of the officers expressed gratitude for their promotion.

He assured that they would be committed by doubling their efforts toward meeting the mandate of the Service. (NAN)

By Ibrahim Kado

