NIS condemns illegal activities of migrants at Falomo,  Liverpool jetty areas

By Bukola Adetoye

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) on Friday condemned the illegal activities of some migrants at Falomo and Liverpool jetty areas of Lagos State.

Mr Kunle Osisanya, the Assistant Comptroller – General ( ACG) of Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) in charge of Zone “A” Ikeja, Lagos, gave the condemnation during a courtesy call on the management of the Western Naval Command (WNC) in Apapa.

He then called for renewed synergy between NIS and the Nigerian Navy to enhance effective marine border security in the state.

According to Osisanya, the attention of the “ Zone A” has been drawn to the rising activities of migrants from Falomo and Liverpool jetty areas of the state, where passengers boarded speed boats to Badagry but possibly end up at Port- Novo in Benin Republic.

“Similarly, passengers used to embark on waterways transportation illegally from Porto Novo through the riverine routes to Lagos.

“This happens despite the presence of officials designated to man ths marine border posts along that axis.

“This is the major reason NIS in Zone “A” is calling for renewed support from the Western Naval Command to secure the Nigerian territorial waters within Zone ‘A’ for enhanced national security.,” he said.

Osisanya said that such a collaborative effort between NIS and NN would help the nation in strengthening her economic activities along the marine border posts as well as preventing them from being porous.

The ACG was accompanied on the visit by the management team of NIS from Zone ‘A’ to the Western Naval Command Headquarters in Apapa, Lagos.

He added that the team was also acting on the directives of the Acting Comptroller – General of the NIgerin Immigration Service ( ACGIS), Mr Idris Jere .

The ACG during the visit said that part of the mandatory service required from the Zone, which he oversees, is the security of land and marine borders within the zone.

He said, “The NIS is requesting for a stronger and renewed synergy with the Nigerian Navy in security of the marine border post within Zone ‘A’.

The Flag Officer Commanding ,Western Naval Command, Rear Adm. Yakubu Wambai, in his response, expressed delight at the visit by the NIS management from Zone ‘A’ and promised the Command’s readiness to support their operation

He reiterated that the Western Naval Command had always have a very good working relationship with other security agencies such as: the Nigeria Customs Services, tge National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Police. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

