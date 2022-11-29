NIS Comptroller cautions Nigerians against irregular migration

By Christian Njoku

Mr Christopher Baikie, the outgoing Comptroller of Immigration in Cross River, has advised Nigerians against irregular migration to save themselves from the trauma associated with it.

Baikie made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Calabar.

He said while the NIS would continue to do its best to ensure that Nigerians get travel documents on time, citizens should always seek to travel formally.

The comptroller who is retiring from service, called for stronger synergy among security agencies and with the private sector to ensure security and prompt service delivery.

Baikie described his stay in the state as enjoyable, saying he had created bond with public and the private sectors that benefited the service.

The comptroller said that the synergy he built facilitated the construction of perimeter fence at the NIS office in Calabar by a company.

Baikie thanked all security chiefs in the state for the seamless working relationship built over the years. (NAN)