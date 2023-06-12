NIS CG pledges priority to welfare of junior officers

By Ibironke Ariyo

The acting Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Caroline Adepoju has pledged to give priority to the welfare of junior officers.

The CGIS made the commitment during her maiden interactive session with lower cadre personnel of the Service.

This is contained in a statement by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO) Mr Tony Akuneme, on Monday in Abuja.

The CG reiterated her determination to improve transportation services, training, accommodation and prompt payments of overtime allowances of the junior officers.

She also said that special attention would be given to drivers, secretaries and orderlies who spend extra hours at work without due recognition.

In his remark, the Deputy Comptroller General, Human Resources, Usman Babangida thanked the CG for the unprecedented interface with the junior officers.

Babangida promised to forward all the issues raised by the junior staff for approval by the Comptroller General.

The junior officers had earlier took time to extol the CG for making out time to parley with them in a very cordial and frank manner.

They described the meeting as the first of its kind in the 63-year history of the Service. (NAN)

