NIS boss reiterates commitment to staff welfare

The Comptroller, Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) command, Mr Tony Akuneme, has reiterated commitment of the service towards staff welfare.

Akuneme said this on Thursday in Abuja when he visited personnel involved in a fatal road crash along the Kano-Zaria expressway.

In a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) , Mr Ifeanyi Uche, Akuneme also reassured them of the unalloyed commitment of the NIS towards complete treatment and rehabilitation of the affected personnel..

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that four of the NIS personnel died while seven sustained injuries in a car accident while returning to Abuja from an official assignment in Kano.

Akuneme told the injured personnel and their family members present at the Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital, that he was delegated by the Comptroller General of the Service, Caroline Adepoju, to visit them.

“I want to reassure you that the service will do all it takes to ensure you are fully recovered. The CG has also pledged to cater for all financial obligations arising from the fatal accident, ” he said.

In his remarks, one of the accident victims, Assistant Superintendent of Immigration (ASI) Olaoye, appreciated the comptroller for the visit and also expressed gratitude to the CG for her genuine motherly care towards the welfare of the accident victims. By Ibironke Ariyo(NAN)

