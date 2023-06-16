NIS boss declares state of emergency on passpor

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Acting Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Caroline Adepoju, on Friday announced a state of emergency on Passport issues in the country.

Adepoju said during her working visit to Lagos that there was urgent need to address the challenges faced by Nigerians in obtaining international passports.

A statement by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO) Mr Tony Akuneme, said that the acting CGI inaugurated a state-of-the-art Visa on Arrival Lounge at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport.

The NIS boss used the event to announce a comprehensive plan of action to tackle the issues effectively.

She said that the facility was a demonstration of the NIS commitment to improving the overall travel experience for visitors entering Nigeria.

According to her, the state of emergency declaration on Passport issues signifies the renewed commitment of NIS to resolve the challenges faced by Nigerians seeking to obtain passports.

“It represents a call to action for all stakeholders to prioritise efficiency, transparency, and excellence in service delivery, “she said.

Adepoju directed all Passport Control Officers, relevant units and personnel, including Missions abroad, to eliminate all hindrances preventing Nigerians from accessing Passports promptly.

“NIS is leveraging technology and instituting robust administrative measures to enhance the Passport application and issuance process.

“We urge all Nigerians to remain patient and cooperate with the service as it takes decisive steps to address the Passport crisis,” she said.

Adepoju assured the public that the efforts was to ensure that every eligible Nigerian who required a Passport could obtain one in a timely manner.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adepoju also paid an unscheduled visit to Alausa Passport office to assess the situation firsthand.

In her address, Ag. CGI emphasised the necessity to dismantle all man-made bottlenecks impeding Passport application process.

She stressed that the NIS management was fully committed to addressing institutional and technology-based drawbacks to ensure a more efficient and streamlined service delivery.

Also, Adepoju, who recognised the importance of collaboration and community engagement, embarked on a grassroots sensitisation initiative targeting traditional rulers.

She visited the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, during which she sought for the cooperation of traditional rulers nationwide to NIS activities, including prevention of human trafficking. (NAN)

