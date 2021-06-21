NIS boss cautions operatives against compromising Nigeria’s security

The Comptroller General (CG) of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Alhaji Muhammad Babandede, has cautioned officers and men of the service against compromising the country’s security through bribe taking.

Babandede, who was on a working visit to Katsina State, gave the warning on Monday while addressing the operatives in Katsina, the state capital.

“We are aware that some of you have been collecting bribes from criminals. I am warning you to stop such because it is a threat to the country’s security.

“We cannot tolerate such attitude because by doing that you are compromising the country’s security and the country will not move forward,’’ the CG said.

Babandede charged them to be professional while carrying out their duties and desist from bribe taking at border check points.

He said, “I have received reports that some of you collect bribes at several check points. I don’t know who you give the money to,’’ Babandede cautioned.

The CG, therefore, warned that any officer caught in such act would be disciplined.

He said that he was in the state to seek traditional rulers’ collaboration in identifying illegal aliens, in view of the security challenges facing the state. (NAN)

