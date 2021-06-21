NIS boss cautions operatives against compromising Nigeria’s security

The Comptroller General (CG) of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Alhaji Muhammad Babandede, has cautioned officers and men of the service against compromising the country’s security through bribe .

Babandede, who was on a working visit to , gave the warning on Monday while addressing the operatives in Katsina, the state capital.

“We are aware that some of you have collecting bribes from criminals. I am warning you to stop such because it is a threat to the country’s security.

“We cannot tolerate such attitude because by doing that you are compromising the country’s security and the country will not ,’’ the CG said.

Babandede charged to be professional while carrying out their duties and desist from bribe at border check points.

He said, “I have received reports that some of you collect bribes at several check points. I don’t know who you give the money to,’’ Babandede cautioned.

The CG, therefore, warned that any caught in such act would be disciplined.

He said that he was in the state to seek traditional rulers’ collaboration in identifying illegal aliens, in view of the security challenges facing the state. (NAN)

