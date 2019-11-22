NIS begins e-passport, biometric visa issuance in Japan

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has inaugurated two more passport and biometric visa facilities in Tokyo, Japan, and Seoul, South Korea.

The Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Mr Sunday James disclosed this in a statement made available on Friday in Abuja.

James said that the operation desks were inaugurated by the Minister of interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola on Nov. 21, 2019.

He said that this was done in a bid to further expand the service operations and service delivery abroad.

According to him, the Comptroller General, NIS, Mr Muhammad Babandede, wishes to inform the general public that these facilities are expected to start attending to Passport and visa applications with immediate effect. (NAN)