NIS arrests human trafficker, rescues 2 female victims in Sokoto 

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Illela Border Command, Sokoto State, has arrested a suspected human trafficker, Sirajo Illela, and rescued two female

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Illela Border Command, Sokoto State, has arrested a suspected human trafficker, Sirajo Illela, and rescued two female victims bound for Libya.

The Comptroller of the command, Mr Tony Akuneme said this in a statement issued by the Command Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Abdullahi Mohammed on Wednesday in Abuja.

Akuneme said that the arrest was made at the suspect’s family residence in Yar Kara area, Illela Local Government on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

He said that the two victims, Maryam Akinosi, 40, from Ogun State, and Olatunde Abidemi, 26, from Oyo State, were found to be traveling without any valid documents.

He also said that the preliminary investigations revealed that they were on their way to Libya.

“The suspect, Sirajo Illela, has been on the wanted list of both the Immigration and National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for a long time.

“He is known for harbouring and supporting human trafficking through illegal routes in the Illela border,” he said.

While handing over the suspect and victims to NAPTIP, Akuneme reiterated the commitment of the NIS under the leadership of the Comptroller General, Kemi Nandap to fighting human trafficking and smuggling of migrants in Nigeria.

“We are committed to ensuring that our borders are secured, and that those who engage in illegal activities, such as human trafficking, are brought to justice,” Akuneme said.

The NAPTIP Commander in Sokoto, who received the suspect and victims for further investigation and prosecution, thanked the NIS for their collaboration and commitment to fighting human trafficking. (NAN)