Mrs Doris Braimah, the Assistant Controller–General ( ACG), Nigerian Immigration Service, Zone “A” Lagos , Mrs Doris Braimah on Monday gave the assurance that the service would make the nation’s borders tighter and impregnable by miscreants trying to damage the country’s image.



She said this at a launch the service held to mark the 2021 Workers Day and fete newsmen for their contribution to nation building especially through collaboration with NIS.



According to Braimah, with the recent creation of four additional formations by Controller-General, NIS, Mohammed Babandede, the on-going 24- hour border patrol by the service nationwide will be strengthened.



“NIS in order to enhance its services and penetrate inner parts of the country has added four new border formations.



“The commands are: Idiroko border Lagos – state, which is placed under the Zone; Ilela Border in Sokoto State; Ofutop Border in Cross River; and Jibia Border in Kastina,” she said.



She emphasised that the service was effectively patrolling all the borders in the country.



“The intensive patrol embarked upon by the service is to block the borders being porous to strangers.”



According to the ACG, the Seme and Airport commands patrol and monitoring are also intensive.



“I want to specially commend the controllers of Seme and Airport Commands for absolute diligence,” she said.



The ACG further said that NIS was working hard to clear Passport arrears.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that applicants for Passports who wanted to travel outside the country had difficulties accessing international Passport.



“However, the NIS CG, was able to address the challenge and promised to clear the backlogs as soon as possible,” she hinted.



On The special event for newsmen she said, “Journalism is a profession that must be revered.



“On behalf of the Controller–General (CG) of NIS, Mohammed Babandede, NIS celebrates newsmen, who write about NIS, especially this Zone, for their in-depth reportage.



“Zone A, Ikeja-Lagos, celebrates our writers as 2021 workers’ day has been marked,” she said.



The Controller, Seaport Command, Lagos, Mr Ayodele Arogundade, commended the ACG for deeming it fit to celebrate writers, describing the gesture is the first of its kind. ( NAN)

