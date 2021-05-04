NIS ACG promises tighter border security, says patrol uncompromisable

May 4, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Security 0



Mrs Doris Braimah, the Assistant Controller–General ( ACG), Nigerian Immigration Service, Zone “A”  Lagos , Mrs Doris Braimah on Monday gave the assurance that the service would make the nation’s borders tighter and impregnable by miscreants trying damage the country’s image.


She said this at a launch the service held mark the Workers Day and fete newsmen for their contribution nation building especially through with NIS.


According Braimah, with the recent creation of four additional formations by Controller-General, NIS, Mohammed Babandede, the on-going 24- hour patrol by the service nationwide will be strengthened.


“NIS in order to enhance its  services and penetrate inner parts of the country added four new formations.


“The commands are: Idiroko Lagos – state, which is placed under the Zone; Ilela   in Sokoto State; Ofutop in Cross River; and Jibia Border in Kastina,” she said.


She emphasised that the service was effectively patrolling all the borders in the country.


“The intensive patrol embarked upon by the service is to block the borders being porous to strangers.”


According to the ACG, the Seme and Airport commands patrol and monitoring are also intensive.


“I want to specially commend the controllers of Seme and Airport Commands for absolute diligence,” she said.


The ACG further said that NIS was working hard to clear Passport arrears.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that applicants for Passports wanted to travel outside the country had difficulties accessing international Passport.


“However, the NIS CG, was able the challenge and promised to clear the backlogs as soon as possible,” she hinted.


On The special event for newsmen she said, “Journalism is a profession that must  be  revered.


“On behalf of the Controller–General (CG) of NIS,  Mohammed Babandede, NIS celebrates newsmen, write about NIS, especially this Zone, for their in-depth reportage.


“Zone A, Ikeja-Lagos, celebrates our writers as workers’ day marked,” she said.


The Controller, Seaport Command, Lagos,  Mr Ayodele Arogundade, commended the ACG for deeming it fit to celebrate writers, describing the gesture is the first of its kind. ( NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,