NIS @60: CG tasks personnel on effective service delivery, border security

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Acting Comptroller General, Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Mrs Caroline Adepoju, has tasked the personnel on efficient and effective service delivery and border security nationwide.

Adepoju made the call during the service 60th anniversary dinner and award night on Saturday in Abuja.

She commended the support and commitment of the management, officers and men of the service.

This, she said, was not only to the celebration alone, but to the work ethics at all times aimed at propelling the service to higher heights.

“I must say that we owe a lot to the service and the country in general.

“So we should not fail the nation, especially in the area of border security and other areas of our assignments. We should guard against errors in the daily performance of our responsibilities.

“Tonight is a merry-making evening but while doing that we should be conscious of ourselves and to take stock of our responsibilities and deliveries to the service.

“This should not just be from the beginning of this celebration, but from our entry into the service, ” she said.

The NIS boss urged the officers and men to take a stock to appreciate themselves in success and to correct themselves in failure.

She said this should be with the aim of charting a way forward that would be beneficial to the service and the country in general.

“In the course of the celebration, a lot of lessons had been learnt through speeches, lectures, drama sketches and other means.

” l enjoin all of us to bring all the lessons learnt to bear in our individual and corporate endeavours in the future of

the organisation, ” she said.

Speaking on behalf of retired Comptroller Generals of Immigration (CGIs) and Deputy Comptrollers General of Immigration (DCGs) Forum, Dr. Brasca Ifeadi, urged all serving officers and men across the formations on hard work and diligence.

Ifeadi tasked them to continue to discharge their duties conscientiously and remain good ambassadors of the service.

“You all have a duty to keep building on the good and enduring legacies of your senior colleagues still in service and the spectacular footprints of our numerous retired senior officers.

“All members of our beautiful forum carnestly expect you to passionately live up to expectation in your continuous service delivery potentials, ” he said.

Representatives from sister agencies like NSCDC, Nigerian Customs, Correctional service, armed forces among others and the King of Ile Oluji Kingdom in Ondo state extended their wishes and urged them on more work while pledging their support and partnership.

Highlights of the event were presentations of awards to deserving personalities and cash gifts.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NIS started a week long activities to mark the 60th anniversary of the service on Tuesday, to end on Sunday whith a thanksgiving service (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

