NIPSS Visit: Gov. Yusuf pledges to enhance industrialisation, security 

By Aminu Mohammed

Gov. Abba Yusuf of Kano State has affirmed his administration’s determination to enhance industrialisation, energy and security in the state.

Yusuf renewer his commitment while receiving Course 45 participants of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, who are in Kano as part of their study tour.

Represented by his deputy, Malam Aminu Gwarzo, the governor congratulated the participants of the Senior Executive Course (SEC) 45 for their involvement in the programmes.

Yusuf said he was eagerly awaiting their report and pledged to ensure diligent implementation of their findings and recommendations to bolster the state’s industrialisation, energy, security and climate change status.

The Director General of NIPSS, Prof. Ayo Omotayo, leading the delegation, expressed gratitude to the governor for the warm reception.

Omotayo said that their primary objective in Kano was to engage with key stakeholders involved in industrialisation.

The group would to analyze and identify challenges faced by industries in the state, particularly in the areas of power and climate change, with a focus on understanding their impact on the lives of ordinary citizens.

Dr Baffa Bichi, the Secretary to the State Government, lauded NIPSS for selecting Kano state as one of the seven states for their study tour.

He assured the delegation that the state government would provide all necessary support and resources to facilitate their research, ensuring the generation of valuable findings for effective implementation within the state.

Comptroller of Immigration Franka Nwaneka, on behalf of the SEC 45 participants, expressed gratitude to the Kano state government and people for their cooperation.

Nwaneka pledged to utilise their utmost abilities and capacities during the study tour to produce fruitful results. (NAN)

