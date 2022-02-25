NIPSS trains youths on good governance

By Patience Aliyu

The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) has commenced a Youth Transformational Leadership Course (YTLC) to enhance good governance and political development in the country.

Retired Brig.-Gen. Chukwuemeka Udaya, Acting Director-General, NIPSS, made this known on Friday in Jos at the graduation ceremony of YTLC Course 1, in collaboration with Princeton Leadership Forum (PLF).

Udaya explained that the YTLC Course was specially designed by the institute to boost the capacity of youths before they could occupy very serious leadership positions.

He stressed the urgent need to close the poor leadership gap existing among youths occupying positions of authority in the country.

He said, ”A lot of young people have been thrown into leadership positions from local government up to the national level without being adequately prepared or trained to be leaders.”

Udaya therefore said there was the need to train and and boost youths’ capacity before they could get into higher positions.

He pledged NIPSS’ determination to ensure that Nigerian leaders are adequately equipped to handle offices.

Uldaya, who described the YTLC as the most current course in the institute urged state governments to sponsor their young citizens for the training, which he said would be run quarterly.

On his part, Mr Chibuike Echem , President of PLF, commended the management of NIPSS for its foresight and wisdom in embarking on the capacity building for the youths.

Echem said training the youths would be more beneficial to the country, because of their exuberance and ability to adapt to change, as well as new ideas.

Earlier, Prof. Para Malam, Director of Studies, NIPSS, commended PLF and other organisations for the partnership and sponsorship.

Malam assured that the course would be an engine room for training transformational leaders across the country.

One of the participants, Mr Udengs Eradiri, former President, Ijaw Youth Council, Worldwide, and former Commissioner for Youth Development, Bayelsa, expressed appreciation to NIPSS and PLF for organising the training.

Eradiri acknowledged the tremendous impacts the training had on him and pledged to put the knowledge acquired into practice for national development.

Youth leaders from the six geopolitical zones of the country were selected and sponsored for the two-week course by the Ugwumba Leadership Center (ULC), Niger Delta Developments Commission (NDDC) Citizens Awareness Against Corruption and Social Vices Initiative (CAACASVI), among others.

The participants were expected to be able to identify the indicators of good governance and political developments and explain why it is difficult to achieve good governance.

