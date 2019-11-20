NIPSS to submit recommendations on effective funding of universal health care to FEC

The Executive Course 41 participants of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS),Kuru, near Jos, are to submit their recommendations on ways to achieve effective funding of the Universal Health Care Delivery in Nigeria to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Friday.

The Director-General of the institute, Prof. Abu Galadima, disclosed this at a news briefing on Wednesday in Jos.

Galadima said the course entailed carrying out extensive research for which the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria picked a theme for the participants.

He said that the present 41 participants had carried out an extensive research on ways to effectively fund the universal health care delivery in Nigeria.

He said the participants traveled to 12 states in the country and held interactive sessions with various stakeholders in the health sector to know the basic challenges that impeded funding health care.

According to the director-general, the participants have also traveled to various countries such as Morocco, Kenya, Egypt, Singapore and Cuba to understand and observe how they were funding their respective health care systems.

He said he was certain their recommendations would be of immense benefits to the health sector in Nigeria .

He said the participants were trained by various experts both from within and outside Nigeria.

Galadima said the participants would graduate on Saturday during which a key note address would be delivered by the High Commissioner of Trinidad and Tobago to Nigeria on a topic entitled: “Funding Universal Health Care, Using Trinidad and Tobago As a Case Study”.

A total of 66 participants were trained in the 10-month executive course and they are the 41st set to be graduated by NIPSS.(NAN)