NIPSS, NNPC collaborate to position oil, gas industry for growth

By Femi Ogunshola

The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPS) is collaborating with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd. to position the Nigerian Oil and Gas industry for growth and development.

Prof. Ayo Omotayo, the Director-General, NIPSS, when he led a delegation from the institute on a courtesy visit to the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mr Mele Kyari, in Abuja on Friday.

Omotayo said that the collaboration would birth the enactment of strategic policies to better position the Nigerian oil and gas industry for growth and developmentHe said that NIPSS would also collaborate in the area of infrastructural development and capacity building for NNPC as the transformational process in the oil and gas industry proceed.“We have a very fruitful discussion with the GMD, NNPC is transforming and we believe that NIPSS being the foremost think-thank in Nigeria should engage with NNPC to ensure that the transformational process in the oil and gas is valid.”

He said that the NIPSS which is under the direct control of the presidency had looked at the Nigeria oil and gas industry, adding that it could only take a man with courage like President Muhammadu Buhari to carry out such reform.According to him, if you take a look at the Petroleum Industry Acts (PIA), you will discovered that it’s only someone who has a lot of courage like Buhari that can carry out such a big reform.“And, we have discussed with NNPC that we should find ways and means of ensuring that the legacies of Buhari in the oil and gas industry is documented for posterity.“So, we are going to collaborate in the area of infrastructural development and capacity building for NNPC as the transformational process in the oil and gas industry proceed.Speaking earlier, Gen. Lucky Irabor, the Chief of Defence Staff and the Chairman Board of Governors NIPS, said that the NIPSS would play an important role in term of protecting facilities and impacting knowledge in the sector.“We are here in partnership with various establishment notably the NNPC, because NIPS is the foremost think thank on strategy and policy matters in Nigeria.NIPSS remained an institute that build capacity of leaders and building leaders to formulate policies that was central to the country’s development as a nation.Irabor said that from that context, NIPSS would be involved not only by helping in manpower development of corporation such as NNPC but equally in areas where those establishments could be of support also to NIPS.“So, if NIPSS is providing the manpower development and of course it stands to reason that whatever happen between the oil and gas space NIPSS is also contributing in that regards.Kyari on his part said that the NNPC was transforming, adding that it needed to build capacity for leadership.He further said that it had already benefited from the NIPSS through a number of participants that had gone through the institute.According to him, NNPC has seen the qualities that have been added to their capacities and their abilities and we will continue to leverage on that opportunities.He said that, more than anything the NNPC would continue to partner with the institute in manners that could increase their capacities intern of infrastructure.He added that most importantly, the NNPC was pleased to hear that the NIPSS would honour the President, adding that honour was most important for NNPC than even NIPSS.This, according to him, is because the President has done great for us for the oil and gas industry by putting in place the PIA.He said that the PIA had opened up investments and created capacities in the industry, adding that it would please the company to join in honouring the president.(NAN)

