NIPSS, NCC: Senate commences screening of nominees Thursday

The Senate says it will on Thursday begin screening of nominees to occupy positions in the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, and the National Communication Commission (NCC).

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, had set up a 7-man ad hoc committee, headed by Sen. Teslim Folarin (Oyo-APC), to screen the nominees and report to the senate on the next legislative day (Tuesday).

President Mohammadu Buhari had on Tuesday, sent a letter to the senate, requesting confirmation of the nominees.

The nominees are Aliyu Abubakar (North East), Prof. Millionaire Abowei (South South) and Mr Abdulazeez Salman (North Central) as Non-Executive Commissioners as well as Mr Uba Maska who was reappointed as as Executive Commissioner for NCC.

For NIPSS, he nominated Prof. Habu Galadima as the substantive Director-General in accordance with Section 5(2) of NIPSS Act.

Motion for the constitution of the ad hoc committee was moved at the plenary by the Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Abdullahi Yahaya, and seconded by the Minority Leader, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe.

Earlier, the motion to invite the nominees to appear for the screening in the committee of a whole on Thursday was rescinded.

This followed a contrary motion moved by Sen. Abdullahi Sabi, the Senate Deputy Whip and seconded by Sen. Barau Jubrin (APC-Kano) who called for the appointment of the ad hoc committee. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

