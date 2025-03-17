NIPSS inaugurates 97 new participants 

By Polycarp Auta

The National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) has inaugurated 97 participants as members of the Senior Executive Course (SEC) 47.

Vice President Kashim Shettima inaugurated the participants on Monday in Jos.

The vice President, represented by the Mrs Josephine Piyo, the Deputy Governor of Plateau, congratulated the participants for their nominated as participants for the course.

Shettima, who described their research theme “Blue Economy and Sustainable Development in Nigeria: Issues, Challenges and Opportunities”, as timely, called on them to provide solutions to the challenges currently facing the nation.

“As you embark on this new chapter of exploration and learning, you are reminded of the critical importance of sustainable development and the preservation of our oceans and marine resources.

“The blue economy represents a vast and untapped potential for economic growth, innovation, and environmental conservation.

“It encompasses a wide range of activities, from fisheries and aquaculture to marine tourism and renewable energy.

“By harnessing the resources of our oceans responsibly and sustainably, we will create new opportunities for prosperity while safeguarding the health of our marine ecosystems.

“As scholars and policymakers, it is our collective responsibility to delve deep into the complexities of the blue economy, to understand its challenges and opportunities, and to develop strategies that promote inclusive and sustainable growth,”he said.

The vice president further said that through research, dialogue, and collaboration, the nation could unlock the full potential of its oceans and ensure a prosperous future for future generations

“This induction marks the beginning of a rigorous academic inquiry, thoughtful analysis, and informed policy recommendations.

“It is a testament to our nation’s commitment to excellence and dedication to shaping a better Nigeria through knowledge and expertise.

“I urge you to approach this study topic with curiosity, passion, and a sense of purpose.

“I urge you to engage in meaningful discussions, and strive for innovative solutions that will drive positive change in our country,”he urged.

Earlier, Prof. Ayo Omotayo, the Director General of the institute, also congratulated the participants on their formal induction into the institute.

Omotayo said that participants would undergo rigorous academic sessions and other activities for the next 10 months.

He promised that the institute would continually provide policies that would shape the growth and development of the nation.(NAN)