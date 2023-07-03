NIPSS explores energy security, climate change mitigation in Niger

By Rita Iliya

) Students of the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) have commenced a one week study tour of Niger to explore issues of energy security and climate change mitigation in the state.

Prof. Kyauta Bulus, who led Study Group Six of the institute, told the Secretary to the Government of the state, Alhaji Abubakar Usman, on Monday in Minna, that they wanted to explore how the state has been able to contend with the issues.

“Niger comes first as far as hydroelectric power and energy is concerned. Nigeria can achieve energy security studying Niger model, this will help the country to also look at alternative sources of energy.

“We want to also look at what is happening in the state in terms of industrialisation and how it is adapting to climate change and mitigating its effect,” the team leader said.

He added that Niger being host to three hydro power stations must be battling with impacts of climate change, as such the team’s assignment was to look at how the state had been able to cope with the issues.

“The team needs to study the best practices and proffer lasting solutions to the Federal Government on energy security, climate change and industrialisation,” Bulus added.

Responding, Usman said the visit was timely and pledged to support the team in carrying out the national assignment.

He said that the state Governor, Umaru Bago was serious about repositioning key areas such as security, education, agriculture, tourism, commerce, health, infrastructure, youth and women development.

Usman urged the team to do a thorough job to support government in repositioning the sectors. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

