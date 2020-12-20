NIPSS DG, Prof Galadima is dead, Buhari mourns

The Director General, National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Professor Habu Galadima is dead.

Reports of his death emerged Sunday in Abuja.His transition was announced through a statement by the Alumni Association of the National Institute , AANI, signed by its Publicity Secretary, Dr Ogbonna Onyeisi mni. He said “With heavy heart, AANI wish(es) to announce the death of DG, NIPSS, Prof Habu Galadima.

“According to the Secretary General of AANI, Dr.Nasirdeen Usman,mni, he(Galadima) died …today sunday 20th December,2020 at Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital Abuja,” AANI spokesman said.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Prof. Galadima, describing him as an intellectual colossus who stood tall in the field of scholarship and knowledge.

“Galadima was an eloquent and remarkable intellectual whose contributions to scholarship were vast and remarkable, and Nigeria will continue to remember him for these contributions,” the President said while commiserating with his family, friends, the government and people of Nasarawa State.

According to a statement signed by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, President Buhari further said that “with the death Galadima, NIPPS and Nigeria at large has lost one of the best DGs ever appointed to head the institute.”

He prayed to Allah to forgive the soul of the departed and reward his good deeds with Al Jannah.