NIPSS alumni association commiserates with military over recent tragedies

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) has commiserated with the Nigerian military over recent tragedies in which some soldiers died during an operation in Niger.

A statement by AANI National Publicity Secretary, retired Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, on Friday in Abuja, expressed the association’s condolences to the Armed Forces of Nigeria, and families of the fallen gallant officers and soldiers.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Armed Forces of Nigeria, families, friends, and loved ones of those who have lost their lives or wounded in these unfortunate incidents.

“The recent ambush of Nigerian soldiers and the subsequent air crash in which we lost precious and gallant officers and soldiers have left our nation in shock and sorrow.

“During this challenging time, we extend our heartfelt sympathy to the government of Nigeria, the Nigerian military, and the Niger State government.

“We recognise the immense sacrifices our gallant troops and their families made to safeguard our nation’s security and stability. Their dedication and bravery will always be remembered and honoured,” he said.

Usman said that AANI acknowledged the challenges posed by terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, secessionists, violent extremists, and other criminal elements across the country.

He said that those incidents underscored the urgent need for a united and multi-sectoral approach to address the disturbing security threats and ensure the safety and well-being of all Nigerians and residents in the country.

The association also called for enhanced collaboration between government, security agencies, and local communities to combat the evolving security challenges effectively.

He said the AANI believes that “it is also essential to engage local vigilantes and community leaders who possess valuable insights into the dynamics of their respective geopolitical regions in tackling these security challenges.

“Their involvement can significantly contribute to intelligence gathering and implementing targeted security measures”.

He further said “AANI encourages the government of Nigeria to prioritise a comprehensive and inclusive strategy that encompasses not only military interventions but also socio-economic development, education, and empowerment.

“By addressing the root causes of insecurity, we can work towards creating lasting peace and stability across our nation.

“Our association stands in solidarity with the Nigerian people, offering our support and prayers during these trying times. We remain committed to contributing our expertise and resources to foster a safer, more united, and prosperous Nigeria.” (NAN)

