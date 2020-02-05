NIPS 2020: Petroleum ministry, DPR to launch Gas Transportation Code

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources (FMPR), in conjunction with the Department of Petroleum (DPR), will formally launch the National Gas Transportation Network Code on Monday.

According to the statement made available to Newsdiaryonline, the move will form part of the opening of the 3rd edition of Nigeria International Petroleum Summit taking place at the International Conference Centre (ICC) Abuja.

It explained that the Nigerian Gas Transportation Network Code is critical to government’s objective in firming up the country’s domestic gas obligation as well as promoting export.

It added that the code, which will ensure that the wrong quality gas does not go into the pipeline, in addition to guaranteeing gas pipeline integrity, open access to pipeline and common understanding on metering.

“The review of the Network Code licensing framework and development of all its ancillary agreements have been firmed”, says DPR.

The DPR also said that the code will also provide a uniform platform in terms of guidelines for agreements between buyers and sellers which will ensure transparency and eliminate existing bottlenecks.

It stressed that this is a major policy thrust of government to unlocking the potentials of gas as a resource and revenue earner for Nigeria.

“Immediately after the launch of the National Gas Transportation Network Code at NIPS, a panel session to be moderated by Saidu Mohammed will drill deeper the understanding of policy by stakeholders will follow suit.

“The panelists include; Abel Nsa DPR; Mrs Audrey Joe-Ezigbo, Nigerian Gas Association (NGA); Mrs Maryam Shehu, OPTS and Dr Salihu Jamari, Managing Director, Nigerian Gas Company (NGC).”

According to the DPR in its latest report, Nigeria’s natural gas reserves has been on the increase from 2013 and is projected to continue to grow at a conservative rate of about 1.0%.

It further said that the reserves volume of the operated deep-water acreages in Nigeria is about 21% of the country’s total reserves of liquid hydrocarbons (7.746 BillionBbls/37.002BillionBbls). Yet the acreages accounted for about 36.08% of the Nation’s total production in 2018.