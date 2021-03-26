NIPR President visits NASPRI

The President Nigerian Institute of Relations, Mallam Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo, has paid a courtesy visit to the Nigerian School of Relations and Information NASPRI.According to a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline, the event took place at the acting Commandant’s office today (Friday) 26 March 2021.

The visit according to the president was to officially the newly appointed Acting Commandant of the School, Colonel Aliyu Yusuf. He described Colonel Yusuf as a dedicated senior officer who showed commitment to the Institute and assured of support whenever the need arises.

responding, the Acting Commandant sought for collaborations with the Institute on the area of training as the school is making progress to into Monotechnic.

Mallam Sirajo also addressed the newly inducted officers who are currently undergoing Officers’ Course into the Institute.

The president was accompanied by members of the governing council of NIPR.

