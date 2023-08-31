NIPR President sets up teams to transform, reposition institute

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Dr Ike Neliaku, President and Chairman, Governing Council of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), has set up a five-work team as part of efforts to transform and reposition the institute.

Mr Uzoma Onyegbadue, NIPR

Registrar, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said this included team 1, led by the institute’s Vice-President, Prof. Emmanuel Dandaura, which had the responsibility of repositioning the institute’s national secretariat.

“The main responsibility of this team is to review the content and implementation status of the 2014 NIPR Corporate Governance and Administrative Restructuring Report (CGARR).

“It is also to conduct staff audit of the national secretariat to produce the current staff disposition list and make recommendations to enhance staff motivation and other establishment matters.

“As well as identify new challenges, not captured in the CGARR, that are affecting smooth operations of the secretariat,” the NIPR Registrar said.

He added that the second team: Review of Council Committees, led by Dr Sule Yau Sule, would conduct an audit of the functions and composition of extant council committees.

He said the team would also identify statutory and standing council committees as specified in the NIPR Act, as well as review performance of the previous council committees to identify learning points that could assist in avoiding past pitfalls.

Onyegbadue said the sustainable sources of funding NIPR activities and programmes was the third team led by Ini Ememobong.

He said the team would among other things, review existing sources of funding available to the institute and identify gaps and best practices to guide it in ensuring sustainable revenue henceforth.

“It will assess the level of compliance to the 2014 NIPR Financial Guidelines and make necessary recommendations for improvement and recommend new and alternative sources of funding NIPR programmes and activities,” he said.

He added that team four

would review the extent of public and private organisations compliance with the NIPR Act which prohibited the use of quacks for public relations functions in Nigeria.

He said the team would also map all cases of violation of the Act entertained by Nigerian courts and identify good practices that could assist in ensuring better compliance and its enforcement, as well as identify loopholes that violators exploit to circumvent it.

“Team five: NIPR Programmes and Ideas, led by Dandaura will collate the ideas and programmes of G29 members (all Council election candidates)

“It will harmonise same into a working document that could seve as input to the NIPR Strategic Plan of Action and conduct a needs assessment of the expectations of NIPR members.

“The team is also expected to make relevant recommendations that could assist the council in understanding the yearnings and expectations of members of the institute.

“It is to make other recommendations that could enrich the process of evolving a strategic plan for the institute (2023-2032),” Onyegbadue said. (NAN)

