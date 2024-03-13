NIPR Partners NUJ, GOCOP, Subsidizes Membership Registration- See photos

NIPR and NUJ Leadership at the visit

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, NIPR, said it will discount the registration fees of journalists, editors and other communication professionals seeking to become its new members.

President of NIPR, Dr. Ike Neliaku, made the announcements when he paid separate courtesy visits to the leaderships of the Nigerian Union of Journalists and Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) in their respective secretariat in Abuja.

He said the decision was taken for membership concession at the NIPR Council meeting as to further deepen relationships and promote professionalism among the stakeholders in the communication sector.

He pointed out that the law establishing NIPR makes it a criminal offence for anybody to practise public relations by whatever name without certification or licensed by NIPR…. He noted that some journalists and Editors have crossed over to PR practice as Spokespersons and therefore need the certification to avoid violating the Nigerian law.

Neliaku also used the opportunity to invite the leadership two professional bodies to participate in the forthcoming programmes of NIPR which include National Spokespersons Summits and Awards, PRWeek, Rebirth Nigeria project among others.

Speaking on the programmes, Neliaku said: “We have discovered that several spokespersons are driven by projecting only their principals in positive light, while others are held in the negative.

“That is why we want to hold a national spokespersons summit and awards. This is because we have to recognise those who have done well and use them as icons or templates to promote the image of Nigeria.

“We are hosting this event from the 26th to 28th of this month in Abuja. We are hoping that at the end of the summit, those who are already spokespersons and their successors will have a good reference material to guide them in their work.

“We are also set to hold the PR Week in Abeokuta next month to boost genuine investments in the country, using public relations to reinvent the economy of our country.

“We believe that the NIPR is in a position to drive the economic recovery of this country, through reputation management and by partnering with other related bodies in the communication industry

“Next is Rebirth Nigeria project which seeks to reinvent the value Orientation of Nigeria, comprising of value reorientation, operation excellence in service delivery, citizenship and patronage of made in Nigeria.

“We shall also host our Diamond Anniversary Cerebration. After clocking 60 years, we want to dedicate the entire month of June to do this programme.

“We also plan to host Nigeria Reputation Fair. We are having this programme in collaboration with the Kwara State government”.

“To boost professionalism in public relations, the NIPR plans to set up a finishing school so that graduates in mass communication, advertising, communication arts, etc, can come and specialise in Public Relations, and this institution will eventually grow to become Public Relations Univeristy”.

Responding, the National President of the NUJ, Dr. Chris Isiguzo, noted that the visit has further showcased the cordial relationship between the two esteemed organisations, stressing that they both showcase national ideals based on understanding and collaboration through the dissemination of accurate communication and effective reportage, respectively.

He expressed confidence that the meeting will serve as catalyst for both organisations to advance the cause of press freedom, promote ethical journalism and advance the practice of both professions.

Also in her response, the President of GOCOP, Maureen Chigbo commended NIPR leadership for strenghtening the relationship between the PR body and the Network of online publishers.

Represented by the Deputy President of GOCOP, Mallam Danlami Nmodu mni, she expressed supports for the upcoming programmes of the NIPR, promising that they would remain partners in progress for a better Nigeria.

(Story with some photos by PRNigeria)