NIPR organises roadwalk to promote peace, integration

By Aderogba George

The Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), on Monday in Abuja organized a roadwalk for the purpose of promoting peace and unity, security and national integration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the roadwalk, which took off from the Unity Fountain, Abuja, terminated at the Headquarters of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and was received by the Acting Director General, Salihu-Abdulhamid Dembos.

President and Chairman of governing council, NIPR, Malam Mukhtar Sirajo, in his remarks during the exercise said that the roadwalk was to herald the institute’s forthcoming event.

He explained that the event was the citizens’ summit for national Integration, peace and security, adding that the event was scheduled to be held in Abuja, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sirajo also said that the roadwalk was to campaign for the revival of a ”Nigeria where ethnicity, religion and place of birth do not have any negative submission on citizens.”

He disclosed that NIPR was working towards ”Nigeria where unity would be the main purpose of its existence.”

Sirajo added that Nigeria has had several dialogues, summits and fora but none was organized by the NIPR.

According to him, this drive is different, this one is organised by people who are trained to manage relationships, and the core problem of the country is a `breakdown of relationships’.

He, however, appreciated the efforts of some Nigerians who had organised summits in the past to achieve a one Nigeria purpose.

Sirajo added, ”this time around, it would be handled by those who are managing communication and it would work by the grace of God.

“Nigeria integration may not be achieved in a day, it is a gradual process that is going to be all encompassing.

”We are taking a holistic look at the country’s problem, we believe that all the problems that Nigeria is facing have solutions.

“All these problems arose as a result of the breakdown of communication. Once the communication components are in place and they are working, all of these challenges will fall back to their rightful places.

“We are going to have purposeful leaders, we are going to have leaders that connect with the people, we are going to have followers that connect to the leadership, and followers who will ask their leaders the right questions.”

The Director, Press and Public Relations, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mr Eddy Megwa, called for youth involvement in the reviving process of the country, saying, ”they were no longer the leaders of tomorrow but today.”

According to him, NYSC was on the fastlane to galvanise youth organisations in the whole Africa to achieve a positive end for the country.

He said ,”NYSC was having the biggest youth assembly in Africa. The youths must be fully involved in the reviving process of the country.

“We have been able to make them manage the orientation camp by themselves, they are fresh from school, they are in-charge.

”They are in charge of the administrative structure of the orientation camp, and they have gotten a lot of experience from there.

“This experience is the same thing we want to transform the Nigeria nation, the youths must be given the opportunity to take the leadership position of the country, we are saying that the youth should be allowed.”

Responding, Dembos appreciated the good work being done by NIPR and its readiness to ”revive Nigeria through the work of its hand.”

He pledged NTA’s continuous support to NIPR to achieve the best for the country. (NAN)

