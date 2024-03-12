NIPR, NUJ partner to tackle professional quackery 

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) have expressed readiness to collaborate, protect their professions and fight against quacks in the industries.

The two bodies made the commitment when the President and Chairman of Council of NIPR Dr Ike Neliaku and his team met with the President of NUJ, Mr Chris Isiguzo in Abuja.

”Public relations and journalism are almost taken over by quacks. You find all manners of people calling themselves journalists and public relation experts. Meanwhile, those are the people who do not know anything about these professions.

“This is because, they have not gone through the rudiments. We have been receiving reports and petitions on how quacks have been swindling organisations in the name of public relations.

“There are laws: the Act was passed in 1990 and in 2004 it was called CAPN114 Law of Nigeria. It stipulates that any person who is not a member of the institute and practicing Public relation is liable to criminal prosecution.

“We have to protect our professions. We should join forces to fight against quacks in the industries These are bad people that are given the professions a bad image.

“We will do this together: NUJ and NIPR and all other organisations; we have to join hands and defend our professions. Those quacks are now buying new cameras and practice wrongly.

“We can not allow our profession to be run down in this manner,” Nekialu stressed.

The NIPR president said the institute is open for members of the NUJ that want to practice or be a members of institute, adding that soft landing will be given to them.

Responding, Isiguzo said both the NUJ and the NIPR play significant roles in shaping public discourse, promoting transparency and upholding the values of democracy.

According to him, NIPR and NUJ are pillars of the fourth estate, tasked with the crucial responsibility of disseminating accurate information, fostering dialogue and holding power to account.

“The relationship between journalists and public relations professionals is symbiotic, built on a foundation of mutual respect, understanding, and collaboration.

“While journalists strive to uncover the truth and report it to the public, public relations professionals work to ensure that organisations communicate effectively and transparently with their stakeholders.

“It is through collaboration and partnership that we can address the challenges facing our industries and uphold the highest standards of journalism and public relations practice.

“I am confident that our meeting will serve as a catalyst for greater cooperation and synergy between our organisations.

“Together, we can leverage our collective expertise and resources to advance the cause of press freedom, promote ethical journalism practices, and enhance the credibility and reputation of our professions,” Isiguzo said. (NAN)

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer