NIPR Lagos Chapter pledges partnership as NASPRI graduates 3rd Quarter Courses 2021

Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) Lagos State chapter has promised to strengthen its existing relationship with the Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information (NASPRI) Lagos in the area of training and professionalism. The Special Guest of Honour and Chairman of the chapter Mrs Comfort Nwankwo gave the promise during the graduation ceremony of NASPRI Third Quarter Courses 2021 held at Nigerian Army School of Public Relations and Information Bonny Cantonment Victoria Island Lagos.

While Delivering her remarks, Mrs Comfort Nwankwo asserted that “The relationship I as individual and my organisation have established with NASPRI since inception will continue to grow from strength to strength”. She further stated that “You have really inspired me in several ways; most especially your immeasurable contribution in virtually all NIPR Lagos state chapter activities”. The Chairperson assured the chapter unalloyed professional support and assistance to NASPRI at all times.

Earlier in his remarks, the Acting Commandant NASPRI Colonel Aliyu Yusuf said the school has demonstrated its determination to deliver its mandate of training Public Relations Officers and men in order to meet contemporary challenges in information management of the Nigerian Army and by extension the Armed Forces of our great nation Nigeria.

The Acting Commandant also stated that since inception of NASPRI, the School has trained over 3500 officers, soldiers and equivalent in the Armed Forcesof Nigeria. The school ensured that the capacities of these personnel were built and also trained professionally in various trades in line with modern Public Relations practice.

Colonel Yusuf also used the opportunity to thank the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya for his inexhaustible support to NASPRI, adding that with such commitment to NASPRI, the school is better positioned to contribute more to the professional training drive of Nigerian Army towards achieving the Chief of Army Staff vision which is to have “A Professional Nigerian Army Ready to Accomplish Assigned Missions within a Joint Environment in Defence of Nigeria”.

Highlight of the event includes the presentation of Certificates to all students, presentation of Awards to Overall Best students who distinguished themselves in various courses and presentation of souvenirs to the Special Guest of Honour amongst other dignitaries. The occasion was climax with a group photograph.

