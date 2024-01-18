NIPR Inducts Army General, Top Media Aides, Communication Specialists, Lawyers



The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has inducted and certified special members after the inauguration of its Governing Council by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi.

The special inductees who have met relevant professional qualifications and experience included Major General Jimmy Akpor, the Chief of Administration of the Nigerian Army who is a former Defence spokesman; Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, Senior Special Assistant (Print Media) to President Bola Tinubu; Rt. Hon. Eseme Eyiboh is the Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs to the Senate President, and Ismail Mudashir is the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Deputy Senate President.

PRNigeria gathered that other inductees at the occasion included communication specialists, diplomats, politicians and editors.

Some of them include the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mr Olufemi Soneye; Senior Editor with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr. Emmanuel Afonne, a former spokesperson of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Metuh Olisa; and Communication Adviser to the President of ECOWAS, Akhigbe Linda Nwabuwa among others.

Speaking at the event, the Information Minister said that the inauguration of the council is in line with the provisions of the Act, CAP N114, Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which established the Institute as the nation’s sole professional body responsible for regulating and developing public relations practices in both the private and public sectors of Nigeria.

He urged the institute to promote professionalism and checkmate quacks in the sector.

“Promoting professionalism in the Public Relations profession will allow for socio-economic opportunities and development of the nation,” he said.

According to him, the activities of NIPR align with the Act’s provisions, CAP N114, and the country’s laws that established the Institute as the nation’s professional body responsible for regulating the practice and development of public relations.

“It is the only professional body responsible for regulating the practice and development of public relations in Nigeria’s private and public sectors.

“Reputation is one of the key pillars in nation building and it plays strategic roles in the development of any nation.

“Part of our nation’s challenges today is what could be termed a reputation deficit caused by the wrong perception of Nigeria in the global arena.

“My ministry is determined to partner with the NIPR to design communication strategies with renewed hope, in line with the agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“I therefore charge you to professionalise the institute and act within the provisions of the enabling laws to end quackery in the profession.

“This is important because the activities of quacks in all sectors affect the reputation of the country negatively,” Idris said.

He commended the founding fathers of NIPR for their foresight and initiative in establishing the institute 60 years ago, adding that their efforts in elevating it to an enviable chartered status was commendable.

Dr. Like Neliaku inaugurated as the NIPR President by Information Minister, Mallam Mohammed Idris Malagi FNIPR

In his remarks, the President of NIPR, Dr. Ike Neliaku, appreciated President Bola Tinubu for promoting the institute by appointing its member (Idris) as a Minister, adding that the institution would never forget the gesture.

Neliaku listed some of the forthcoming activities of the institute, including the National Spokespersons Summit and Awards coming up between March 25 and 28 and the Rebirth Nigeria Charter, which shall serve as a guideline to all of Nigeria.

President of the African Public Relations Association, Mr Yomi Badejo-Okusanya, lauded the institute and urged it to expand its frontiers.

One of the inductees, a respected lawyer and legal analyst, Barrister Frank Tietie, expressed excitement about being inducted as a member of NIPR.

He said: “As a lawyer, CSO Leader & Media Personality, I have realised that the knowledge and practice of public relations have become essential in every aspect of business and personal ties.

“With this certification, my choice to communicate more effectively both as a lawyer and a news media personality has just begun,” he said.

By PRNigeria

