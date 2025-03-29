NIPR inducts 515 new members 

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) on Friday inducted 515 new members into the profession.

Olukayode Babalola

Speaking at the ceremony conducted at Nasarawa State University Keffi (NSUK), , Dr Ike Neliaku, President, NIPR charged the new inductees to be change drivers.

Neliaku urged the inductees to use their licence as certified public relations professionals to offer qualitative leadership and project the good image of Nigeria.

“Today you are being licensed as effective communicators who will give Nigeria qualitative leadership wherever you find yourself.

“We are starting early to groom you, mould you, build you as that successful generation of powerful leaders for this nation. Public relations is very critical to leadership,” he said.

He told the 238 inductees physically present and 277 new members inducted virtually that public relations is also vital to development.

According to him, those who influence development are effective communicators, hence the need for them to maximise their skills in pushing for impactful development wherever they find themselves.

“As young leaders please bear in mind that you have become development advocates, development drivers, who will find out what the citizens want and meet their needs in rendering development,” he said.

He further admonished them to use public relations as a weapon for nation building and see themselves as lovers of Nigeria.

“Do not join those that use their mouths to destroy our nation. Our nation is going through challenges, but this is the only nation we have on earth. Don’t join those who use their mouths to run our nation down,” he stressed.

Mr Danmusa Mohammed, an inductee, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that he was excited and fulfilled to be inducted , having practised as a journalist for 30 years.

“It has always been my dream to join the public relations family and NIPR is doing a lot in sanitising the society, especially in creating a positive narrative for the country and making people believe in the country.

“I want to be part of that effort and contribute my quota through my public relations effort in developing Nigeria,” he said.

Mr Joseph Kaka, another inductee, described the induction as a day of harvest and the beginning of a professional career in public relations for him.

He lauded the NIPR for constantly working hard to train and produce public relations professionals from across the country. (NAN)