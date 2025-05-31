NIPR felicitates with Comrade Aremu over Reappointment as DG

…To collaborate with MINILS

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations NIPR has described the reappointment of Comrade Issa Aremu, as the Director General of Michael Imodu National Institute for Labour Studies, Ilorin as a recognition of his outstanding leadership, innovation and transformative achievements” during his first tenure, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

A statement jointly signed by the chairman of the Kwara State chapter of the Institute, Mr Gabriel Ogunade and General Secretary, Mallam Abdul Rahman Sanni, noted with delight that the reappointed Director General had within the last four years brought about total transformatation of the Institute, going by increase in a number of courses and patronage of the Labour Studies.

The chapter explained that his reappointment is a manifestation of his impactful service and the trust he commands within the labour community in Nigeria ,African Continent and beyond.

iThe Statement praised President Tinubu for the confidence reposed in the Labour Leader and expressed confidence in his ability to consolidate on his performance,in view of his pedigree,dedication, and commitment to labour education and development in the country.

The NIPR which urged him to consolidate on his performance, through innovative programmes, according to it, would make the Labour Studies’ courses, more relevance to the institute’s mandate of promoting labour education.

The chapter assured the Director General of the NIPR’s preparedness to continue to collaborate with the Labour Studies in ensuring consolidation of achievements .

It then prayed God to continue to endow him, sound health, Knowledge and wisdom to excel, in his renewed mandate.