NIPR endorses female advocacy for inter-ethnic relations

The President, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Mallam Mukhtar Sirajo has endorsed the Female-led Advocacy for Inter-ethnic Relations (FAIRER) Campaign aimed at preaching the gospel of peace and unity in Nigeria.

The endorsement was made when members of FAIRER paid him a courtesy call at NIPR Headquarters in Abuja.

The team leader of FAIRER, Zubaida Baba Ibrahim during her remarks said that security and communication are very key to their campaign and find it necessary to partner with NIPR towards the goal.

She said most of them members who are graduate of Mass Communication would also like to join the institute as members.

“FAIRER is advocating for security through effective communication because when citizens don’t have peace of mind within themselves, peaceful coexistence can’t be achieved.”

Mr. Sirajo who commended the young female advocates for embarking on the laudable initiative said that there is desperate need for collaboration from stakeholders across various ethnic groups towards maintaining peace and stability in the country.

He said: “You are on the right track at the right time with the right campaign that will add value to the society through this kind of Inter-ethnic relations activities.

“Nigeria is a great nation endowed with resources including vast agricultural lands, oil and mineral resources which make the heterogeneous nature of our societies the greatest potential for our greatness in a comity of nations.

“In view of such potentials, NIPR is planning to host a National Security Summit through the support and collaboration of professionals, civil society, youth, workers, students, socio-cultural and religious organizations,” he said.

While promising to engage FAIRER team into sub-committees of the forthcoming Security Summit, he offered them NIPR membership forms. Another Fellow of the institute at the event, retired Brigadier General Sani Usman Kukasheka offered to pay their membership due at the FCT Chapter.

Other senior members of NIPR during the visit included Dr. Ike Neliaku, retired Commissioner of Police Ojukwu, Mr. Stanley Ogadigo and Mallam Yushau A. Shuaib

Members of FAIRER on the visit included Nafisa Bello, Chiamaka Asouzu and Sharon Olatunde.

By PRNigeria

