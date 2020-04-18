NIPR condoles with Buhari over Abba Kyari’s death



Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) said it has received with sadness and shock but also with total submission to the will of God, news of the death of Mallam Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.



Mukhtar Zubairu Sirajo, fnipr, President and Chairman, Governing Council who disclosed this in a statement said Saturday that being

a necessary end that comes at appointed time, it is not the timing of one’s death that is important; rather, what one brings to life matters more.

Sirajo said, “On this score, we derive consolation from the fact that Mallam Abba lived a life well spent serving his country diligently in various capacities, in both private and public sectors.

” On behalf of the Institute, I convey our most heartfelt condolences to his family, President Muhammadu Buhari and indeed all Nigerians over the death of Mallam Abba.

He concluded saying, “it is our earnest prayer that Allah (SWT) forgives his faults, grants him eternal rest in Jannatul Firdaus and grants the family and all of us the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”