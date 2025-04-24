NIPR Award: GOCOP congratulates its ‘Ambassador’, Femi Soneye

The Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) has congratulated Mr. Femi Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), on winning the prestigious Spokesperson in the Oil and Gas Sector Award for 2025.

The award was given to him on Thursday, April 17 by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

In a release on Sunday, April 20, GOCOP President, Ms. Maureen Chigbo, commended Mr. Soneye’s exceptional achievement, describing it as a testament to his professionalism and dedication to impactful communication.

The release signed by Ogbuefi Remmy Nweke, Publicity Secretary of GOCOP said:

“This recognition is a shining affirmation of your commitment to transparency, professionalism, and effectiveness in strategic communication of your companies policies to its various publics in Nigeria’s vital oil and gas sector,” she said.

Chigbo said that Mr. Soneye’s leadership in corporate communication at NNPC Ltd has set a new standard for public communication in the industry, and his emergence as the recipient of this award is a reflection of his exceptional skill and integrity.

Chigbo is particularly happy, that Mr. Soneye is a good ambassador of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) where he was a member before his appointment as the chief communications officer of the NNPCL.

Mr. Soneye’s achievement, she said, is a badge of honor not just for him, but for the entire organization.

On behalf of GOCOP’s 120 members, Ms. Chigbo congratulated Mr. Soneye and urged him to continue to lift the image of the national oil company to greater heights.

“GOCOP commended Mr. Soneye for his outstanding contribution to corporate communication in Nigeria and celebrates his well-deserved recognition.

“We are proud to have you as a member, and we pray God to grant you many more blessings of good health of mind and body to continue to excel in your job and service to the nation,” she said.