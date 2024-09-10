NIPR appoints Nkwocha, Chairman, Energy Hub Committee

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), has appointed Dr Jossy Nkwocha of Indorama Petrochemicals, as Chairman of its Energy Hub Management Committee

By Ikuru Lizzy

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), has appointed Dr Jossy Nkwocha of Indorama Petrochemicals, as Chairman of its Energy Hub Management Committee.

Nkwocha, Group Head, Corporate Communications, Indorama Eleme Petrochemicals and Fertilizer Group, will lead a four-member committee towards achieving an enhanced stakeholders’ relationship within the oil and gas sector.

The appointment is contained in a statement signed by Mr Uzoma Onyegbadue, Secretary, Governing Council of NIPR.

The statement quoted Dr Ike Neliaku, NIPR President, as stating that members of the committee were drawn from the upstream energy sector.

It added that the committee’s operations shall be domiciled in Port Harcourt.

Other members of the committee include Rev. Francis Asuk (Secretary), Rev. Sola Adebawo and Mrs Lola Oyenekan.

Meanwhile, the institute has also inaugurated its Finance Committee with Mr Rasheed Bolarinwa as Chairman, while Mrs Thelma Okoh and Mr Basil Agboarumi will serve as members.

According to its president, while the operational base for the energy hub committee will be domiciled in Port Harcourt, the finance committee operations will be stationed in Lagos.

‘The essence of creating the various professional hubs within the NIPR is to deepen the practice of public relations in designated sectors and build sustainable relationships with critical stakeholders.

‘The measure will go a long way to engender mutual benefits for the institute and the sectors,” the president was quoted as saying. (NAN)